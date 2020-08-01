Sapiens Intl Up 30.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (SPNS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sapiens Intl (NASDAQ:SPNS) on September 27th, 2019 at $18.94. In approximately 3 months, Sapiens Intl has returned 30.60% as of today's recent price of $24.73.

In the past 52 weeks, Sapiens Intl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.60 and a high of $23.71 and are now at $24.73, 113% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is a global provider of information technology (IT) solutions. The Company's solutions modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other companies to adapt quickly to change. Sapiens modular solutions align IT with the business demands for speed, flexibility, and efficiency.

