SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) on January 30th, 2020 at $32.26. In approximately 1 month, Sanmina Corp has returned 17.02% as of today's recent price of $26.77.

Over the past year, Sanmina Corp has traded in a range of $24.82 to $34.96 and is now at $26.77, 8% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Sanmina Corporation provides electronics contract manufacturing services to customers located around the world. The Company offers its customers expertise in new product introduction, manufacturing, and design and fabrication of complex interconnect products. Sanmina Corporation specializes in circuit fabrication, system assembly, integration, and high-end enclosures and cabling.

