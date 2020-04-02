Sangamo Therapeu Shares Down 24.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (SGMO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sangamo Therapeu (NASDAQ:SGMO) on December 10th, 2019 at $9.63. In approximately 2 months, Sangamo Therapeu has returned 24.16% as of today's recent price of $7.30.

Sangamo Therapeu share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $13.91 and a 52-week low of $6.26 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $7.30 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.74% lower and 1.46% lower over the past week, respectively.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on research and development of genomic therapies, as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. Sangamo Therapeutics serves customers in the United States.

