Sandy Spring Ban Down 38.2% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (SASR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sandy Spring Ban (NASDAQ:SASR) on January 23rd, 2020 at $35.86. In approximately 2 months, Sandy Spring Ban has returned 38.16% as of today's recent price of $22.18.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sandy Spring Ban have traded between a low of $18.00 and a high of $38.43 and are now at $22.18, which is 23% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.79% lower and 4.56% lower over the past week, respectively.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank. The Bank conducts a full-service commercial banking business through a network of offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George's, Anne Arundel, and Frederick counties in Maryland. The Company also operates Sandy Spring Insurance Company and The Equipment Leasing Company.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Sandy Spring Ban.

Log in and add Sandy Spring Ban (SASR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.