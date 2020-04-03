Sanderson Farms Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SAFM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) on January 16th, 2020 at $162.62. In approximately 2 months, Sanderson Farms has returned 23.45% as of today's recent price of $124.48.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sanderson Farms have traded between a low of $114.05 and a high of $179.45 and are now at $124.48, which is 9% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh and frozen chicken products. The Company also processes, markets, and distributes processed and prepared food items. Sanderson Farms sells its chicken to retailers, distributors, and fast food operators in the southeastern, southwestern, and western United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Sanderson Farms.

Log in and add Sanderson Farms (SAFM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.