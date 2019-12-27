Sanderson Farms Up 14.1% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (SAFM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) on October 29th, 2019 at $154.05. In approximately 2 months, Sanderson Farms has returned 14.09% as of today's recent price of $175.76.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sanderson Farms have traded between a low of $93.98 and a high of $179.45 and are now at $175.76, which is 87% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.55% higher and 1.19% higher over the past week, respectively.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh and frozen chicken products. The Company also processes, markets, and distributes processed and prepared food items. Sanderson Farms sells its chicken to retailers, distributors, and fast food operators in the southeastern, southwestern, and western United States.

