Sally Beauty Hol Shares Down 22.1% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (SBH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sally Beauty Hol (NYSE:SBH) on January 13th, 2020 at $15.85. In approximately 2 months, Sally Beauty Hol has returned 22.06% as of today's recent price of $12.35.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sally Beauty Hol have traded between a low of $11.46 and a high of $21.98 and are now at $12.35, which is 8% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.4% lower and 2.09% lower over the past week, respectively.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. distributes and retails beauty products. The Company distributes products directly to salons and retails beauty products through a chain of cash and carry stores.

