Sally Beauty Hol Shares Up 24.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (SBH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sally Beauty Hol (NYSE:SBH) on September 11th, 2019 at $14.47. In approximately 4 months, Sally Beauty Hol has returned 24.37% as of today's recent price of $17.99.

Over the past year, Sally Beauty Hol has traded in a range of $11.46 to $21.98 and is now at $17.99, 57% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. distributes and retails beauty products. The Company distributes products directly to salons and retails beauty products through a chain of cash and carry stores.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Sally Beauty Hol shares.

