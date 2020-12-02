SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Science Applicat (NYSE:SAIC) on November 27th, 2019 at $85.73. In approximately 3 months, Science Applicat has returned 11.12% as of today's recent price of $95.26.

Science Applicat share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $96.80 and a 52-week low of $69.99 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $95.26 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.37% higher and 0.68% higher over the past week, respectively.

Science Applications International Corp provides consulting services. The Company offers scientific, engineering, and technology applications and solutions to solve problems. Science Applications International serves security, energy, environmental, health, and infrastructure markets worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Science Applicat.

