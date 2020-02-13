Saga Comm-Cl A Up 2.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (SGA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Saga Comm-Cl A (AMEX:SGA) on September 11th, 2019 at $30.31. In approximately 5 months, Saga Comm-Cl A has returned 2.87% as of today's recent price of $31.18.

In the past 52 weeks, Saga Comm-Cl A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $28.00 and a high of $34.85 and are now at $31.00, 11% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

Saga Communications, Inc. acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties. The Company owns and operates FM and AM radio stations, state radio networks, a farm radio network, and television stations in the United States.

