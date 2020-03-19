Safety Insurance Shares Down 27.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (SAFT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Safety Insurance (NASDAQ:SAFT) on October 2nd, 2019 at $98.85. In approximately 6 months, Safety Insurance has returned 27.29% as of today's recent price of $71.87.

In the past 52 weeks, Safety Insurance share prices have been bracketed by a low of $67.77 and a high of $103.57 and are now at $71.87, 6% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides personal lines property and casualty insurance focused exclusively on the Massachusetts market. The Company's principal product line is private passenger automobile insurance. In addition, Safety Insurance offers commercial automobile, homeowners, dwelling fire, umbrella, and business owner policies.

