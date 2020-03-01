Sabra Health Car Down 6.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (SBRA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sabra Health Car (NASDAQ:SBRA) on November 7th, 2019 at $22.73. In approximately 2 months, Sabra Health Car has returned 6.86% as of today's recent price of $21.17.

Over the past year, Sabra Health Car has traded in a range of $15.88 to $24.95 and is now at $21.17, 33% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. operates a real estate investment trust. The Company owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers.

