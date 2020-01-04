Sabine Royalty Trust Shares Down 30.0% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (SBR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) on January 31st, 2020 at $38.59. In approximately 2 months, Sabine Royalty Trust has returned 30.00% as of today's recent price of $27.01.

Sabine Royalty Trust share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $52.59 and a 52-week low of $24.02 and are now trading 12% above that low price at $27.01 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.89% lower and 2.46% lower over the past week, respectively.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in oil and gas properties. These properties are located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

