Sabine Royalty Trust Down 24.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (SBR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) on January 31st, 2020 at $38.59. In approximately 2 months, Sabine Royalty Trust has returned 24.45% as of today's recent price of $29.15.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sabine Royalty Trust have traded between a low of $24.02 and a high of $52.59 and are now at $29.15, which is 21% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in oil and gas properties. These properties are located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Sabine Royalty Trust.

Log in and add Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.