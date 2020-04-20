S & T Bancorp Shares Down 32.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (STBA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) on January 27th, 2020 at $38.52. In approximately 3 months, S & T Bancorp has returned 32.21% as of today's recent price of $26.11.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of S & T Bancorp have traded between a low of $23.79 and a high of $41.53 and are now at $26.11, which is 10% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for S&T Bank and S&T Investment Company, Inc. S&T Bank is a full service bank providing service to its customers through a network of offices located in Allegheny, Armstrong, Clarion, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield, and Westmoreland counties in Pennsylvania.

