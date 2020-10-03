Ryman Hospitalit Shares Down 41.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (RHP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ryman Hospitalit (NYSE:RHP) on February 24th, 2020 at $85.75. In approximately 2 weeks, Ryman Hospitalit has returned 41.28% as of today's recent price of $50.35.

In the past 52 weeks, Ryman Hospitalit share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $48.10 and a high of $91.57 and are now at $48.60. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in group-oriented and destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets.

