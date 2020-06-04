Ryman Hospitalit Has Returned 53.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (RHP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ryman Hospitalit (NYSE:RHP) on March 20th, 2020 at $21.40. In approximately 2 weeks, Ryman Hospitalit has returned 53.31% as of today's recent price of $32.80.

In the past 52 weeks, Ryman Hospitalit share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.25 and a high of $91.57 and are now at $32.80, 148% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 8%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in group-oriented and destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets.

