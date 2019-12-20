Ryerson Holding Shares Up 29.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (RYI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) on November 5th, 2019 at $9.29. In approximately 2 month, Ryerson Holding has returned 29.03% as of today's recent price of $11.98.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ryerson Holding have traded between a low of $5.99 and a high of $12.28 and are now at $11.98, which is 100% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ryerson Holding shares.

Log in and add Ryerson Holding (RYI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.