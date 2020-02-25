Ryerson Holding Down 22.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (RYI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) on January 22nd, 2020 at $10.90. In approximately 1 month, Ryerson Holding has returned 22.02% as of today's recent price of $8.50.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ryerson Holding have traded between a low of $6.21 and a high of $12.54 and are now at $8.57, which is 38% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% lower and 1.62% lower over the past week, respectively.

Ryerson Holding Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves customers worldwide.

