Ryder System Inc Shares Down 5.4% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (R)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R) on January 23rd, 2020 at $52.53. In approximately 2 weeks, Ryder System Inc has returned 5.41% as of today's recent price of $49.69.

Ryder System Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $67.65 and a 52-week low of $44.90 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $49.69 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.6% lower and 0.2% lower over the past week, respectively.

Ryder System, Inc. provides a continuum of logistics, supply chain, and transportation management solutions worldwide. The Company's offerings range from full-service leasing, commercial rental and maintenance of vehicles to integrated services. The Company also offers comprehensive supply chain solutions, logistics management services, and e-Commerce solutions.

