Rush Enter-Cl B Up -2.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (RUSHB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Rush Enter-Cl B (NASDAQ:RUSHB) on March 26th, 2020 at $31.26. In approximately 1 month, Rush Enter-Cl B has returned 2.03% as of today's recent price of $30.62.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Rush Enter-Cl B have traded between a low of $21.64 and a high of $48.50 and are now at $33.21, which is 53% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% lower and 2.32% lower over the past week, respectively.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. operates a regional network of commercial vehicle dealerships. The Company sells new and used heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks, and buses. Rush also provides parts and maintenance, leasing, and financing services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Rush Enter-Cl B shares.

Log in and add Rush Enter-Cl B (RUSHB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.