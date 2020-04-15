Rubicon Project Shares (RUBI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) on March 6th, 2020 at $9.15. In approximately 1 month, Rubicon Project has returned 39.23% as of today's recent price of $5.56.

Over the past year, Rubicon Project has traded in a range of $4.09 to $13.11 and is now at $5.56, 36% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% lower and 1.81% lower over the past week, respectively.

The Rubicon Project, Inc. provides online advertising solutions. The Company offers real-time cloud and big data computing systems. The Rubicon Project serves customers worldwide.

