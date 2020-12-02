SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) on December 26th, 2019 at $8.65. In approximately 2 months, Rubicon Project has returned 16.99% as of today's recent price of $10.12.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Rubicon Project have traded between a low of $4.54 and a high of $10.96 and are now at $10.12, which is 123% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.

The Rubicon Project, Inc. provides online advertising solutions. The Company offers real-time cloud and big data computing systems. The Rubicon Project serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Rubicon Project.

Log in and add Rubicon Project (RUBI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.