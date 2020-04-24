Rubicon Project (RUBI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) on March 6th, 2020 at $9.15. In approximately 2 months, Rubicon Project has returned 33.66% as of today's recent price of $6.07.

Over the past year, Rubicon Project has traded in a range of $4.09 to $13.11 and is now at $6.07, 48% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.

The Rubicon Project, Inc. provides online advertising solutions. The Company offers real-time cloud and big data computing systems. The Rubicon Project serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Rubicon Project.

