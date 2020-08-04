Rubicon Project Down 43.2% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (RUBI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) on March 6th, 2020 at $9.15. In approximately 1 month, Rubicon Project has returned 43.22% as of today's recent price of $5.20.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Rubicon Project have traded between a low of $4.09 and a high of $13.11 and are now at $5.20, which is 27% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

The Rubicon Project, Inc. provides online advertising solutions. The Company offers real-time cloud and big data computing systems. The Rubicon Project serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Rubicon Project.

