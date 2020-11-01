Royal Caribbean Shares Up 23.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (RCL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) on October 14th, 2019 at $107.74. In approximately 3 months, Royal Caribbean has returned 23.62% as of today's recent price of $133.19.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Royal Caribbean have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $135.06 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.39% higher and 1.76% higher over the past week, respectively.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a global cruise company operating a fleet of vessels in the cruise vacation industries. The Company operates through brands which primarily serve the contemporary, premium, and deluxe segments of the cruise vacation industry which also includes the budget and luxury segments.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Royal Caribbean shares.

Log in and add Royal Caribbean (RCL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.