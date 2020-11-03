Rowan Companie-A Has Returned 5.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (RDC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Rowan Companie-A (NYSE:RDC) on February 27th, 2019 at $11.57. In approximately 13 months, Rowan Companie-A has returned 5.49% as of today's recent price of $10.93.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Rowan Companie-A have traded between a low of $10.56 and a high of $12.62 and are now at $10.93, which is 4% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Rowan Companies plc provides international and domestic contract drilling services. The Company also owns and operates a manufacturing division that produces equipment for the drilling, mining, and timber industries.

