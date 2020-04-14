Rowan Companie-A Has Returned 5.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (RDC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Rowan Companie-A (NYSE:RDC) on February 27th, 2019 at $11.57. In approximately 14 months, Rowan Companie-A has returned 5.49% as of today's recent price of $10.93.

Rowan Companie-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $11.34 and a 52-week low of $10.80 and are now trading 1% above that low price at $10.93 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Rowan Companies plc provides international and domestic contract drilling services. The Company also owns and operates a manufacturing division that produces equipment for the drilling, mining, and timber industries.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Rowan Companie-A.

