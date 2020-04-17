Rosetta Stone In Has Returned 13.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (RST)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Rosetta Stone In (NYSE:RST) on March 25th, 2020 at $13.42. In approximately 3 weeks, Rosetta Stone In has returned 13.08% as of today's recent price of $15.17.

Rosetta Stone In share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $26.88 and a 52-week low of $8.85 and are now trading 71% above that low price at $15.17 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.86% lower and 1.21% lower over the past week, respectively.

Rosetta Stone, Inc. provides technology-based language learning solutions. The Company develops, markets, and sells language learning solutions consisting of software, online services, and audio practice tools primarily under our Rosetta Stone brand.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Rosetta Stone In shares.

Log in and add Rosetta Stone In (RST) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.