Roper Technologi Down 17.2% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (ROP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Roper Technologi (NYSE:ROP) on February 25th, 2020 at $369.86. In approximately 3 weeks, Roper Technologi has returned 17.21% as of today's recent price of $306.22.

Roper Technologi share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $395.00 and a 52-week low of $240.00 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $306.22 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% lower and 1.44% lower over the past week, respectively.

Roper Technologies, Inc. manufactures and distributes industrial equipment. The Company offers industrial controls, fluid handling, pumps, medical and scientific devices, analytical instrumentation products, radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology, and software solutions.

