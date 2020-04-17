SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Retail Opportuni (NASDAQ:ROIC) on March 26th, 2020 at $9.38. In approximately 3 weeks, Retail Opportuni has returned 11.78% as of today's recent price of $8.28.

Retail Opportuni share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.18 and a 52-week low of $5.84 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $8.28 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust (""REIT""). The Company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community, and neighborhood shopping centers in the western and eastern regions of the United States anchored by national and regional supermarkets and drugstores.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Retail Opportuni.

