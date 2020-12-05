Rogers Corp Has Returned 15.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ROG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) on March 31st, 2020 at $94.51. In approximately 1 month, Rogers Corp has returned 15.35% as of today's recent price of $109.02.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Rogers Corp have traded between a low of $75.80 and a high of $185.06 and are now at $109.02, which is 44% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Rogers Corporation manufactures and markets specialty materials and components for applications in the communications, computer, imaging, consumer, and transportation markets. The Company's products include elastomers, high frequency circuit materials, flexible circuit materials, molding materials, and composite materials. Rogers sells its products around the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Rogers Corp shares.

Log in and add Rogers Corp (ROG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.