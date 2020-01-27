Rockwell Automat Shares Up 17.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ROK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Rockwell Automat (NYSE:ROK) on October 15th, 2019 at $166.12. In approximately 3 months, Rockwell Automat has returned 17.41% as of today's recent price of $195.03.

In the past 52 weeks, Rockwell Automat share prices have been bracketed by a low of $143.91 and a high of $207.94 and are now at $195.03, 36% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. produces industrial automation products. The Company offers products such as control systems, motor control devices, sensors, and industrial control panels. Rockwell Automation markets its products worldwide.

