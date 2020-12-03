Rlj Lodging Trus Shares Down 54.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (RLJ)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Rlj Lodging Trus (NYSE:RLJ) on January 9th, 2020 at $16.73. In approximately 2 months, Rlj Lodging Trus has returned 54.20% as of today's recent price of $7.66.

In the past 52 weeks, Rlj Lodging Trus share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $7.63 and a high of $19.00 and are now at $7.66. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised and self-administered Maryland real estate investment trust. The Trust invests primarily in premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. RLJ Lodging owns hotels in multiple states and the District of Columbia.

