Rite Aid Corp Has Returned 3.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (RAD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Rite Aid Corp (NYSE:RAD) on February 18th, 2020 at $14.88. In approximately 2 weeks, Rite Aid Corp has returned 3.80% as of today's recent price of $15.44.

Rite Aid Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.22 and a 52-week low of $0.02 and are now trading 77,100% above that low price at $15.44 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 2.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.3%.

Rite Aid Corporation operates a retail drugstore chain in various states and the District of Columbia. The Company sells prescription drugs, as well as other products such as nonprescription medications, health and beauty aids, and cosmetics.

