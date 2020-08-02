Rite Aid Corp Has Returned -1.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (RAD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Rite Aid Corp (NYSE:RAD) on January 7th, 2020 at $12.84. In approximately 1 month, Rite Aid Corp has returned 1.95% as of today's recent price of $13.09.

Rite Aid Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.22 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 4.25% higher and 2.66% higher over the past week, respectively.

Rite Aid Corporation operates a retail drugstore chain in various states and the District of Columbia. The Company sells prescription drugs, as well as other products such as nonprescription medications, health and beauty aids, and cosmetics.

