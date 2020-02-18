Ringcentral In-A Shares Up 40.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (RNG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG) on November 12th, 2019 at $171.98. In approximately 3 months, Ringcentral In-A has returned 40.94% as of today's recent price of $242.39.

Ringcentral In-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $246.46 and a 52-week low of $98.19 and are now trading 147% above that low price at $242.39 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 2.1%.

RingCentral, Inc. is a provider of software-as-a-service, solutions for business communications. The Company offers a multi-user, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables customers and their employees to communicate via voice, text, HD video and web conferencing, and fax on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones.

