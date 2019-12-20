Rignet Inc Down 31.1% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (RNET)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Rignet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) on July 18th, 2019 at $9.08. In approximately 5 months, Rignet Inc has returned 31.13% as of today's recent price of $6.25.

In the past 52 weeks, Rignet Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.76 and a high of $16.15 and are now at $6.25, 31% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

RigNet Inc. is a data network infrastructure provider serving the remote communications needs of the oil and gas industry. The Company, through a controlled and managed Internet Protocol/Multiprotocol Label Switching global network, delivers voice, data, video, and other services such as real-time management and telemedicine services, under a multi-tenant model.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Rignet Inc.

