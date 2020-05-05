Rh Has Returned 14.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (RH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Rh (NYSE:RH) on April 9th, 2020 at $120.90. In approximately 4 weeks, Rh has returned 14.51% as of today's recent price of $138.44.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Rh have traded between a low of $73.14 and a high of $256.27 and are now at $142.71, which is 95% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

RH distributes home furnishing products. The Company offers products such as furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, decor, outdoor, and garden, as well as baby and child products. RH distributes its products through retail stores, catalogs, and websites.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Rh shares.

