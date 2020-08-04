Rexnord Corp Shares Down 27.1% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (RXN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) on February 26th, 2020 at $32.17. In approximately 1 month, Rexnord Corp has returned 27.06% as of today's recent price of $23.46.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Rexnord Corp have traded between a low of $18.87 and a high of $35.64 and are now at $23.46, which is 24% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Rexnord Corporation conducts process and motion control, as well as water management operations. The Company offers gears, seals, couplings, industrial and aerospace bearings, special components, industrial chain, conveying equipment, grade specification plumbing, water treatment, and waste water control products. Rexnord serves clients worldwide.

