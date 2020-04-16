Rexford Industri Shares (REXR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Rexford Industri (NYSE:REXR) on March 27th, 2020 at $38.84. In approximately 3 weeks, Rexford Industri has returned 4.43% as of today's recent price of $40.56.

Rexford Industri share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $53.48 and a 52-week low of $31.79 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $40.56 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning, and operating industrial properties in Southern California markets.

