Revlon Inc-A Shares Down 48.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (REV)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Revlon Inc-A (NYSE:REV) on February 13th, 2020 at $20.83. In approximately 2 months, Revlon Inc-A has returned 48.15% as of today's recent price of $10.80.

Over the past year, Revlon Inc-A has traded in a range of $8.68 to $27.37 and is now at $10.80, 24% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

Revlon, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells beauty and personal care products. The Company offers color cosmetics, hair color, beauty tools, fragrances, skincare, anti-perspirant deodorants, and beauty care products. Revlon serves customers worldwide.

