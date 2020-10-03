Revlon Inc-A Shares Down 19.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (REV)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Revlon Inc-A (NYSE:REV) on February 13th, 2020 at $20.83. In approximately 4 weeks, Revlon Inc-A has returned 19.54% as of today's recent price of $16.76.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Revlon Inc-A have traded between a low of $13.58 and a high of $27.37 and are now at $17.47, which is 29% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Revlon, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells beauty and personal care products. The Company offers color cosmetics, hair color, beauty tools, fragrances, skincare, anti-perspirant deodorants, and beauty care products. Revlon serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Revlon Inc-A.

Log in and add Revlon Inc-A (REV) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.