Revance Therapeu Shares (RVNC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Revance Therapeu (NASDAQ:RVNC) on March 26th, 2020 at $15.91. In approximately 3 weeks, Revance Therapeu has returned 3.43% as of today's recent price of $15.36.

Revance Therapeu share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $28.30 and a 52-week low of $11.78 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $15.36 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. produces biopharmaceutical products. The Company develops drug delivery and treatments for dermatology and aesthetic medicine. Revance Therapeutics serves patients and doctors throughout the United States.

