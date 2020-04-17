% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Wd-40 Co Call (WDFC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Wd-40 Co (NASDAQ:WDFC) on April 2nd, 2020 at $177.77. In approximately 2 weeks, Wd-40 Co has returned 3.90% as of today's recent price of $170.84.
Wd-40 Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $211.68 and a 52-week low of $151.16 and are now trading 13% above that low price at $170.84 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.
WD-40 Company manufactures and markets multi-purpose lubricant products and heavy-duty hand cleaners. The Company's product acts as a lubricant, rust preventative, penetrant, cleaner, and moisture displacer. oil drip oil lubricant that allows precise application. The Company also manufactures heavy-duty hand cleaner and other household cleaning products.
