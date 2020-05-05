% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Vivint Solar Inc Call (VSLR)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) on March 24th, 2020 at $4.78. In approximately 1 month, Vivint Solar Inc has returned 26.39% as of today's recent price of $6.04.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Vivint Solar Inc have traded between a low of $3.17 and a high of $12.99 and are now at $6.04, which is 90% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% lower and 5.2% lower over the past week, respectively.
Vivint Solar Inc. provides renewable energy. The Company offers designing, installing, and maintaining affordable solar solutions in the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Vivint Solar Inc.
