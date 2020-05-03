% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Vista Outdoor Call (VSTO)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) on February 6th, 2020 at $9.43. In approximately 4 weeks, Vista Outdoor has returned 24.24% as of today's recent price of $7.14.
Over the past year, Vista Outdoor has traded in a range of $4.30 to $10.42 and is now at $7.14, 66% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.41% lower and 0.25% lower over the past week, respectively.
Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation market. The Company has spun-off Alliant Techsystems Inc. Vista Outdoor operates in the United States.
