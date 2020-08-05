% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Veeva Systems-A Call (VEEV)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Veeva Systems-A (NYSE:VEEV) on March 27th, 2020 at $144.65. In approximately 1 month, Veeva Systems-A has returned 33.40% as of today's recent price of $192.96.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Veeva Systems-A have traded between a low of $118.11 and a high of $197.51 and are now at $192.96, which is 63% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.
Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based business services. The Company offers enterprise applications, multichannel platform, customer relationship, and content management solutions. Veeva Systems serves customers in the United States.
