% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Us Lime & Minera Call (USLM)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Us Lime & Minera (NASDAQ:USLM) on February 7th, 2020 at $87.25. In approximately 4 weeks, Us Lime & Minera has returned 2.58% as of today's recent price of $85.00.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Us Lime & Minera have traded between a low of $70.72 and a high of $103.49 and are now at $84.65, which is 20% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. supplies lime and limestone products to the steel, paper, agriculture, environmental protection, and construction industries. The Company operates plants in Texas and Arkansas.
