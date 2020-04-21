% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Trecora Resource Call (TREC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Trecora Resource (NYSE:TREC) on April 3rd, 2020 at $4.56. In approximately 2 weeks, Trecora Resource has returned 26.54% as of today's recent price of $5.77.
In the past 52 weeks, Trecora Resource share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.23 and a high of $10.54 and are now at $5.71, 35% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.
Trecora Resources refines specialty petrochemical products in the United States, and owns and operates pipelines for transporting these products. The Company also owns undeveloped mineral properties primarily in Saudi Arabia.
Ticker(s): TREC